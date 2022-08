ISLAMABAD: Aman Siddiqui has made it to the final of the 400m free-style swimming competition at the Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games at Konya (Turkey).

On Saturday, he finished 4th with a time of 4:19.05 following heats and semifinals, thus qualifying for the final. Daniyal Ghulam Nabi also gave a good account of himself in 500m breaststroke where he finished 6th among all the competitors.

Sharoz Khan finished fifth in high jump.