Independence Day canoeing, rowing championship ends

KARACHI: The Independence Day Canoeing and Rowing championship concluded at Hanna Lake, Balochistan, on Friday.

The two-day provincial championship was organised under the aegis of Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation and Balochistan's canoeing and rowing associations.

In this regard, a 15-day training camp was already underway at Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy at the lake in which participants were also provided with necessary equipment.

Secretary PC&KF Hayatullah Khan and Manager HDWSA Zahir Shah supervised the training camp on daily basis.

The teams of HDWSA, Pakistan Customs Quetta, Loralai Canoe Club, Ziarat Canoe Club, and Chilton Adventure Club participitated in the event.