Hamza reaches World Junior Squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Hamza Khan (Pak) checked into the quarter-finals of the World Junior Squash when he beat Ameeshenraj Chandran of Malaysia 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in their pre-quarter-finals match at Nancy, France, on Saturday.

Following the first two games' win, he was well on his way to wrapping up the match when he received an injury after colliding with Chandran. Following the injury time that was taken at 5-4, Hamza regrouped to win his pre-quarters.

Chandran had defeated Ashab Irfan (Pakistan) the other day.

Hamza will face Egyptian player Zakaria in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

In the round of 32, second seed Noor Zaman defeated spirited David Bernet (Switzerland) 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 4-11, 11-4 to make it to the pre-quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood visited Nancy has had a couple of meetings with William Louis Marie, CEO of World Squash Federation, and Juilan Muller, the President of French Squash Federation.

During his meetings, apart from a detailed discussion on the progression of squash in Pakistan, Air Marshal Aamir Masood also conveyed a message to the world squash bodies that Pakistan is one of the safest countries for all sports in general and squash in particular.