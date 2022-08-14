Always overlooked

Our new PM recently paid a visit to the flood-affected areas of Balochistan to see the devastation firsthand and meet the people affected by the floods. He met the families who lost everything and promised them help in the form of compensation.
While this action is commendable, it appears that the problems of the rural areas only get attention from the government when they turn into a national-level disaster.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
