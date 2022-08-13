Careening off course

August 14 marks the culmination of a protracted struggle waged by the Muslims of the Subcontinent to secure their own homeland and protect their cultural and religious identity. It reminds us of the titanic challenges and hardships the people of Pakistan had so courageously taken up 75 years ago. The day also marks the realization of the dream of the poet-philosopher of the east Allama Muhammad Iqbal and symbolizes the charismatic and prudent leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired the nation to overcome what looked an insurmountable task.

Today, Pakistan is grappling with a number of internal and external problems ranging from political instability, economic fragility, abject poverty, natural calamities and terrorism. The back-breaking inflation is keeping us in the poverty trap while corruption is increasing day by day. Had Allama Iqbal dreamed of such a Pakistan where corruption would reign supreme and the begging bowl would be our destiny? Had Quaid-e-Azam envisoned a Pakistan where turmoil, injustice and other vices would hold sway?

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob