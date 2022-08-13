Fallen crusader

After taking over as prime minster, Imran Khan took action against, allegedly, corrupt elements. However, Imran lost a constitutional vote of no-confidence. His supporters lauded him for his solo fight against corruption but Imran has gotten sidetracked from his original stand and begun espousing a narrative of foreign conspiracy and regime change. During his tenure, Pakistan, according to foreign affairs specialists, was gradually turning into a pariah state as most of the friendly countries were unhappy over the PTI government’s handling of foreign relations. Imran needs to realize that his insinuations, scapegoating and vanity will only harm the interests of the country.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
