Country will continue to suffer under present setup: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that there is an atmosphere of fascism in the country and the nation and institutions are facing insecurity.

Addressing a rally on the launch of his daughter Meher Bano Qureshi’s election campaign from NA-157, he alleged the PPP and PMLN were following the agenda of looting the country. “The government is in disarray and losing popularity day by day. Despite using public resources, the government has failed to capture public attention.

The people rejected them badly in recent by-elections despite their governments at the Centre and Punjab and using all resources,” he added. He said if the federal government had an iota of ego, they should have resigned after being rejected by the people. “The narrative of the PPP and the PMLN government has failed in the public due to inflation, loadshedding, unemployment, incompetence of the government and other factors. When people see the economic situation, they complain. Inflation is on the rise. Despite a global reduction in the prices of petroleum products, no relief was given to the people in the country. Electricity bills have badly hurt the public.,” he added.

The government, he maintains, does not care about the people but worried about their seats and power. The country is facing a severe crisis and the only solution to bring out of it to call an immediate fresh elections and establish a government with people’s mandate. If the imported rulers remain in power for some more time, the country will face more difficulties,” he added.