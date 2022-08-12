ANP hopes Peshawar will reject Imran in by-poll

PESHAWAR: Spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour on Thursday said the politically aware people of Peshawar would reject an outsider as the candidate in the NA-31 by-election.

Addressing party’s workers, she said that now it was the collective responsibility of voters and workers to run the campaign for ANP veteran candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilour who was contesting against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Samar alleged that Imran Khan had already insulted the voters of Peshawar by quitting the NA-31 seat after the win in the 2013 general election, adding this time voters would not allow him to repeat the same.

She believed that the ousted prime minister was in the habit of changing his ethnicity to lure voters. Samar Bilour said the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the foreign funding case against the PTI had proved that Imran Khan had received prohibited funding from foreign nationals. She said Pakhtuns had shown respect for the PTI and Imran Khan, but he disregarded their sympathies.

Samar Bilour said Imran Khan did not know the Pakhtun culture and tradition.

The ANP spokesperson criticised the PTI government for what she said turning Peshawar, known to be the city of flowers, into a heap of garbage with poor cleanliness and sanitation system.