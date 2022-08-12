Peshawar receives light rain

PESHAWAR: Light shower that hit the provincial capital among other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon turned the weather pleasant and brought the humid temperature down.

It rained for a short interval but decreased the temperature which had remained hot and humid during the day. The people felt a respite from the heatwave and hot weather. The city has been witnessing hot weather during the last couple of days.

There were also reports of rain from other districts of KP and other parts of the country.

Weather pundits predicted more rain in different parts of the province and the country.

The Met Office forecast said rain was expected from August 11 to 13 which may cause floods in nullahs in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan and land sliding in hilly areas.

The met office forecast said torrential rain was expected on Friday in different parts of the country.