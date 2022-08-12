 
Brazilians march in ‘defence of democracy’

By AFP
August 12, 2022

SAO PAULO: Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Sao Paulo on Thursday in "defence of democracy" after President Jair Bolsonaro´s sustained attacks on democratic institutions, weeks ahead of elections.

The demonstrations were sparked by fears the far-right leader, lagging in opinion polls, would not respect the outcome of October´s vote given his repeated attempts to cast doubt on Brazil´s electoral system.

