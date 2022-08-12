After the arrest of prominent PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan and others from his party have begun accusing the ruling coalition of sowing discord between the army and the PTI. Perhaps Imran would be better served by asking why his followers are spreading such toxic and damaging falsehoods targeting important state institutions.
Arguably, no conspiracy could damage the PTI as much as the behaviour of their own leadership and support base. The blame game will only trap the PTI in a vicious cycle of destruction.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
