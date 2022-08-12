SHC staffer killed as gun goes off accidentally at barber’s shop

A Sindh High Court staffer (naib qasid) died when his gun went off accidentally at a barber shop in Lyari on Thursday. Baghdadi police said 28-year-old Kashif Sindhi, son of Abdul Hameed, had arrived at the Khadda Market shop for a haircut and given his gun to the barber to put it on the counter when the firearm accidentally went off, with a bullet fatally hitting Kashif in the chest. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the shop and transported the body to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. The police have arrested the barber and registered a case.