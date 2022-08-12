Haque assures full support to IT projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque met Ericsson Pakistan chairperson on Thursday and assured full cooperation towards projects related to enhancing the sector, a statement said.
He also extended commitments to expand Ericsson’s near shore center, launch a graduate training program, and the government’s support in the social sector such as women empowerment and the journey towards the 5G technology.
Haque emphasised on the government’s priorities to promote gender equality, youth empowerment, driving technology innovation and connectivity plans in under-served areas of the country.
