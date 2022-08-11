Sedition charges: Private news channel head arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested Ammad Yousuf, the head of the ARY News, on sedition charges and handed him over to the Memon Goth police station of the District Malir in connection with the controversial remarks made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill during a news programme on ARY News.
Yousuf was taken into custody on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday after the police officials along with personnel in plainclothes entered his residence in Defence Housing Authority and later he was handed over to the Memon Goth police station.
