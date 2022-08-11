Court cannot interfere in ECP’s affairs: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking a stay order on the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PMLQ) intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary of the party, after being withdrawn.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by PMLQ leader Kamil Ali Agha. During the proceedings, the court observed that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the ECP. The Commission is an independent institution; the court cannot interfere in its affairs, it remarked. Subsequently, the court disposed of the matter after the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court directed the petitioner to approach the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had stopped the intra-party elections of PMLQ on an application filed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for the purpose. After which, the ECP retained Shujaat as the PMLQ chief. Earlier, a Central Working Committee of the PMLQ had decided to remove party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the office, citing health issues.