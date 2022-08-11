Gill tried to instigate sedition but not booked in mutiny case, says Subzwari

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Senator Faisal Subzwari speaking during press conference. —APP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill tried to instigate mutiny against the senior command of the Pakistan Armed Forces but his action went unnoticed as no case of mutiny was registered against him.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari said this while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Port Trust on Wednesday.

He recalled that cases of terrorism were registered against MQM workers over listening to telephonic speeches and clapping hands. He said the youth of Karachi were not being equally treated in the country.

Subzwari said Gill deliberately made seditious remarks against the army and he also ensured that the anchor did not interrupt him during his speech. He claimed that there had been no agreement of the MQM-P with the coalition partners regarding the Sindh governor and Karachi administrator.

The maritime affairs ministry would build elevated corridors on the Lyari Expressway, he said. He added that the Karachi port operated for seven hours only and there was a need to make the port operational for more than seven hours.



The 49-kilometre long dredging of the Bin Qasim Port had not been completed during the last eight years, he said. “I don’t know the reason why the dredging process halted,” he remarked. He said Macchar Colony had been excluded from coastal development plans because eviction of people from the colony was not possible. “The profit from ports would be doubled by next year.

Revolutionary measures are being taken for the development of the Gwadar Port as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keenly interested in its development,” the federal minister said. He said cross-stuffing had been allowed in the Gwadar port and work on the new LNG terminal was under way. The ministry of maritime affairs was playing a key role in revenue generation and the country’s ports were also playing a vital role in economic development.