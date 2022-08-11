5kg charas seized, 9 held

MARDAN: More than 5 kilograms of charas was seized and nine accused in various cases were arrested in separate raids in the district on Wednesday.

An official release stated that three persons were arrested during investigation of a robbery incident and several stolen goats recovered from them, while a drug trafficker was arrested with 1kg charas in Lundkhwar area. In another action, Chura Police Station personnel arrested one accused in attempted murder case along with arms, and two drug peddlers were nabbed with 1.2kg charas, a cash amount of over Rs40,000 and motorbike. Another three drug peddlers were arrested with 4kg charas in Takhtbhai area of the district.