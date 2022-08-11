Man gets life term in murder case

CHITRAL: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Qasim, on Monday handed down life imprisonment and imposed Rs500,000 fine on a man Umar Khan in a murder case.

The court also acquitted the younger brother Zafar Khan of the convict for lack of evidence in the case.

Umar Khan and Zafar Khan allegedly had stabbed Latif-ur-Rahman to death in May 2020 during a brawl. The court convicted Umar Khan while acquitted Zafar Khan for lack of evidence. The court ordered that the amount of the fine should be paid to the family of the deceased.

Senior lawyer Javed Ali Khan and deputy public prosecutor represented the aggrieved party while Safiullah Advocate appeared on behalf of the accused.

Meanwhile, an intermediate student drowned while crossing the river in a privately-run chairlift operating between Karoprasht bazaar and Gehtakdanen.

Investigations were launched to determine how the victim, identified as Hazrat Umar son of Fazal Mabood, fell into the river from the chairlift. He belonged to a village on the outskirts of Chitral city. The divers from Rescue 1122 pulled out the body from the river at Jotilusht after three hours.