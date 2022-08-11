Wasa to start crackdown on defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has planned to launch a massive crackdown on defaulters. The decision was taken in a meeting held here under the chair of Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed here Wednesday. Director Revenue and other senior officials attended the meeting.
MD instructed the revenue team to develop a plan to increase revenue as well as to gear up for recovery of outstanding arrears from the defaulters. Ghafran Ahmed asked all the Directors in Operation’s wing to start a crackdown against illegal water connections. The meeting also discussed in detail the ways to implement IT reforms in Wasa. MD ordered all departments to adopt ways of paperless working in the organisation.
