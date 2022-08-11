Five held for killing guard, dumping body in water tank

LAHORE:Raiwind City investigations police have arrested five suspects involved in killing a security guard of a godown and dumping his body in a water tank during robbery few days back.

The suspects had strangled the victim after he offered resistance. They in order to manipulate crime scene pushed his body in a water filled tank and fled to Kasur. The suspects were identified as Nadeem, Imran, Attique, Waseem and Munir.

In another incident, Sanda police arrested three suspects involved in torture and abduction of two brothers. The suspects had also resorted to firing. A video had gone viral on social media. They were identified as Jahanzeb, Bilal and Bashir. They reportedly had tortured two brothers after an exchange of harsh words and abducted a victim identified as Waqas. Police have recovered three pistols, 13 magazines, four mobile phones and dozens of bullets from their custody.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in Baghbanpura. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the house situated at main bazaar near Musa Market. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

BIKE THIEVES: Johar Town police claimed to have arrested three members of a bike thieves’ gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Zohaib alias Zaibi, Zeeshan and Muhammad Ali. Police also recovered seven bikes, pistol and bullets from their custody. The suspects were involved in many cases of bike theft and have confessed to their crime. Meanwhile, Shahdara Police have arrested a scrap dealer dealing in spare parts of stolen bikes along with a bike thief on Wednesday. The scrap dealer was identified as Ehsan. Reportedly, the suspect Asif would lift bikes and the suspect Ehsan would sell spare parts. Police recovered six bikes and illegal weapon from their custody.

INJURED: A 28-year-old man was shot at and injured by unidentified suspects in the Baghbanpura area Wednesday. The victim identified as Salman was outside his home at Ahmad Town when the unidentified suspects intercepted him, shot at him and fled. He was moved to hospital.