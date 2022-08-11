Misplaced priorities

It is time Imran Khan focused on clearing his name in the prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases, instead of holding unnecessary power shows. A large number of people still believe that he is the only honest leader in the country. However, the bubble of his popularity will burst if the courts decide against him.
The slogans of foreign conspiracy and ‘independence’ have already lost steam. One wonders how he will introduce major reforms in the country if given another chance since he was unable to do much during his previous stint.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
Negative propaganda spread by some social media influencers regarding the army helicopter crash has hurt the...
This refers to the letter ‘Justice for the few’ by Ifrah Shahbaz. Though the writer has rightly pointed out the...
Since its birth, Pakistan has been an economic laggard. The reasons behind such a fragile economy are poor governance,...
This letter refers to the news report ‘‘Yazidiyat’ rules Pakistan: Imran’ . Khan is taking things too far by...
The Sindh Education Foundation was established to improve the education sector in the province and to ensure that...
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met with CM Mahmood Khan to discuss...
Comments