Misplaced priorities

It is time Imran Khan focused on clearing his name in the prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases, instead of holding unnecessary power shows. A large number of people still believe that he is the only honest leader in the country. However, the bubble of his popularity will burst if the courts decide against him.

The slogans of foreign conspiracy and ‘independence’ have already lost steam. One wonders how he will introduce major reforms in the country if given another chance since he was unable to do much during his previous stint.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad