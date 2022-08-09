JUIF asks PTI govt to empower LG reps

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to empower the elected local government representatives in line with the provisions of the Local Government Act 2013.

“The local government system is key to democracy, but in the current situation its representatives are without power, so how can they solve the civic issues of the people,” JUIF leader Hidayatullah Shah told a gathering.

Former minister Shahzada Gustasab Khan also addressed the gathering. Hidayatullah said the JUIF emerged as the single largest political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of the local government elections in the province.

“We also showed good results in the second phase but the PTI government curtailed the powers of the local governments after suffering a defeat,” he said. He said his party’s local government representatives would play a crucial role in the development of the province as PTI failed to come to the expectations of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzada Gustasab Khan, who had joined JUIF after quitting the PTI some two years ago, said that political parties should respect the rights of every pillar of the state.