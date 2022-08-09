Horrific photos: Indian forces jeep shown trampling mourner

Indian police detain scores of mourners gathered in various parts of IIoJK's Srinagar on Sunday and took part in Muharram processions. Photo: The Free Press Journal

ISLAMABAD: Horrific photographs which show Indian security forces in a jeep running over a mourner during Muharram 8 procession in IIOJ&K, indicate to what lengths India is prepared to go to trample religious freedom of minority Muslims in the Valley.

”Pakistan strongly condemns these curbs on Kashmiri Muslims to practice their faith and restraining them from congregating on special religious occasions”, said the spokesman at the Foreign Office.

He pointed out that IIOJ&K local authorities have denied permission to the traditional peaceful Muharram processions from Gurubazar towards Buchwara and Abi-Guzar towards Zadibal routes, scheduled to be held on 8th and 9th Muharram in Srinagar.

The independent Indian print, electronic media and social media have given coverage to restrictions on mourners. “As Pakistan has repeatedly underlined, imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJ&K. It is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion”, added the spokesman.

Denying the Kashmiri Muslims their right to worship and to carry out these processions peacefully is yet another illustration of India’s ongoing assault on religious freedoms of minorities, especially the Muslims, in IIOJ&K and in India. It is also reflective of the ‘Hindutva’ driven majoritarian mindset of the BJP-RSS dispensation.

Recently 14 members of the European Parliament in a letter made public had pointed out to continued denial of rights in IIOJ&K. “Pakistan calls upon the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights and humanitarian organisations to hold India to account for its suppression of religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions”, said the spokesman.