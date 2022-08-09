KP govt to launch housing scheme in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa government is going to launch a new housing scheme in the Bannu district, said an official handout issued on Monday.

A meeting to this effect was held here which was chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.The meeting discussed various matters related to the proposed housing scheme and made certain key decisions.

Besides provincial Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan and Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Ghandapur, the meeting was attended by other officials.Briefing the participants about the proposed housing scheme, it was stated that the scheme would be established on the southern part of Bannu linked through Bannu-Lakki Road, and that would be the first-ever green and sustainable housing scheme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having all the facilities of modern civic life.

It was informed that Provincial Working Development Party had already approved PC-II of the project worth Rs62 million.The meeting decided to hand over the execution of the project from the Local Government Department to Housing Department, with the aim to start practical work on the project as soon as possible and complete the project within the stipulated time.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to convene a meeting of the board of the Provincial Housing Authority to formally hand over the project to the Housing Department for an acceleration execution.He termed the proposed project important to meet the ever-increasing requirements of residential accommodation in southern parts of the province.