Stolen futures

Child marriage is one of the most harmful problems in our society. It has a negative effect on the lives of both boys and girls. Girls, in particular, are often forced to give up on their education and careers in order to get married and start a family.

Under the law, one must be 18 years or older when they are married, but enforcement is highly inconsistent in this matter. We need more awareness campaigns to educate parents on the dangers of child marriages and to encourage them to follow the law.

Mahwash M Umar

Hopela