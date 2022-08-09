Muharram teaches us to stand against oppression: Khalid Maqbool

In his message on the occasion of Ashura, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, has said that the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Imam Hussain (RA), sacrificed himself and his family members for the sake of Islam and rejection of the tyranny of Yazid and his fascism.

He said Muharram al-Haram was a holy month and it reminded us of a great sacrifice in the human history. “The respect for Muharram al-Haram is mandatory for us under all circumstances,” he said. The MQM-P chief said that we should live our lives following the lifestyle of Imam Hussain (RA) and those who followed him could achieve success in this world and the hereafter. “We should stand against oppression and injustice in our society and support the oppressed.”

Dr Siddiqui said the incident of Karbala taught us to sacrifice everything for the sake of religion. The eternal sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala were guiding light for us, he added.