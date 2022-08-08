PM thanks UAE president for investment; phones Emir of Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday thanked President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for investment of his country in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Mohamed Bin Zayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan. Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the development of Qatar and Pakistan.