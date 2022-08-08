Covid-19 cases on the rise in Islamabad

Islamabad : The number of individuals being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory has recorded once again a tremendous increase in the last five days with reporting of as many as 392 cases that makes an average of over 78 cases per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that COVID-19 has claimed another life from the federal capital in the last one week taking the death toll from ICT to 1028 while to date, a total of 137,833 individuals have been confirmed positive for the illness from ICT.

On the other hand, as many as 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Rawalpindi district in the last five days while the virus has claimed no life in the district in the last three weeks. The average number of patients being reported per day from Rawalpindi has been recorded as around 14 in the last five days.

In the last 24 hours, 89 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking the tally to 181,637 of which 2,364 patients had lost their lives due to the illness. The virus, however, did not claim any life from the region in the last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that the average number of patients reported per day from the region in the last five days has crossed the figure of 90 which was around 50 in the previous month, in July this year. It is important that in the first week of June this year, the average number of patients reported per day had dropped down to below 15 in the region. It is alarming that the number of active cases in the region has been showing once again a sharp increase as it has got to well over 1,050 on Sunday which was below 300 in the first week of June.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 74 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT. The number of active cases from ICT jumped to over 930 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another 15 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 43,730 of which 1,336 patients had lost their lives.