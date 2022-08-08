Animal diseases treatment discussed

LAHORE:Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department has arranged Kissan Baithak about Lumpy Skin Disease and Flood Vaccination in various districts of the Punjab province.

During the drive, Lumpy Skin Disease Treatment and Vaccination of animals in different districts are being carried out. Speaking at one of the functions, Director General (Research) Dr Abdul Rehman during visit of flood-affected areas of District Mandi Bahauddin said that livestock farmers can directly report any disease through a special mobile application developed by the Livestock Department's Diagnostic Department.

Along with another team of District Sheikhupura, Additional Director of Livestock, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Arqam, visited the villages of Narang Mandi where Livestock staff engaged in tick-killing spray and lumpy skin disease vaccine and treatment.