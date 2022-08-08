Buhai leads British Open

GULLANE, UK: South African Ashleigh Buhai took a firm grip on the Women’s British Open on Saturday with an impressive third round 64 at Muirfield to leave her dreaming of emulating childhood hero Ernie Els.
On 14 under par, Buhai led by five shots from halfway leader Chun In-gee (70) and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno (66). Park In-bee and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for fourth on seven under.
The 33-year-old Buhai has never scaled the same heights as a professional as she did as a teenage phenomenon.
Known then as Ashleigh Simon, she won the first of three South African Amateur Championships at the tender age of 14.
She has won three times on the Ladies’ European Tour and has two South African Women’s Opens but is still waiting for the breakthrough on the LPGA Tour.
One behind Chun at halfway after rounds of 70 and 65, she was in inspired form in the brutal cool and windy conditions.
She made eight birdies and, for the second day in a row, her only dropped shot came at the 18th.
BIRMINGHAM: Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah rocketed to a sprint double at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday...
WASHINGTON: Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka upset eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev on Saturday to join Wimbledon runner-up...
MONTREAL: Daniil Medvedev will get the chance to further solidify his fragile world number one ranking as the ATP...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Taj Haider, Chairman of Benazir Tennis Academy in Islamabad, has requested the Prime Minister...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan taekwondo team has reached Konya, Turkey, to feature in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which...
MADRID: Pavel Sivakov warmed up for the Vuelta a Espana with victory in the Tour de Burgos on Saturday as Joao Almeida...
Comments