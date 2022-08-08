Inam ruled out of Islamic Games

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan wrestling squad received a huge blow ahead of the Islamic Games when the country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam was ruled out of the event due to a knee injury.



According to sources close to Inam, he has been advised by the doctors following an MRI that he will have to rest for 15 days.

Sources said that Inam would not be able to go directly to Pakistan from here and would proceed with the squad to Turkey and from there he would return to Pakistan by the earliest possible flight.

Sources said that following a silver-medal winning performance the other day in the Commonwealth Games, Inam did not practice due to injury and it is not possible for him now to feature in the Islamic Games which will begin from Tuesday (tomorrow) in Turkey.

Inam was to compete in Turkey's event in the 86 kilogramme weight category. Inam developed the injury during the 86kg semi-final of the Commonwealth Games here against Edwards Lessings of South Africa the other day at the Coventry Arena.

He has swelling on his right knee and is taking medicine, sources said.

He feels acute pain while walking, a source said. He is resting at the athletes’ village, it has been learnt.

The Islamic Games wrestling event will begin on August 12.

The wrestling squad will be joined from Pakistan by wrestlers Mohammad Bilal, Nouman and Mohammad Asad Butt.

Zaman Anwar, Tayyab Raza, Ali Asad and Sharif Tahir, who featured in the Commonwealth Games here, are not in the squad for the Islamic Games which is a very tough event for the country as the world's major grapplers belong to the Islamic world.