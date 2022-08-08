Follow in Imam Hussain’s footsteps to revive Karbala’s spirit: scholar

“The Karbala incident will continue to inspire all humanity to offer sacrifices to get rid of oppression and injustice,” noted Shia scholar Allama Majid Raza Abidi said on Sunday as he highlighted the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) while he addressed the participants of the Majlis-e-Aza held at the Nishtar Park.

“Imam Hussain’s (RA) sacrifices to save Islam are still remembered across the Muslim world. Each of us should act as Imam Hussain (RA) because by following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA), we can revive the spirit of Karbala.”

After the Majlis-e-Aza, smaller processions joined the main procession at the Nishtar Park, from where the rally proceeded through its traditional route for the most part.

A large number of people, including women and children, participated in the central procession in memory of the martyrdom of the Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions.

The main procession of 8th Muharram issued from the Nishtar Park and reached the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar through Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, the Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khorasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street and Preedy Street.

Then again from MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road, Old Napier Road, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road before culminating at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Strict security measures were taken for the rally, and every participant was allowed to join the procession only after undergoing a thorough search. The roads leading towards the central procession on MA Jinnah Road were sealed with containers and other barricades.

The participants entered the procession by way of walk-through gates. The authorities have also planned to monitor the 9th and 10th Muharram processions through CCTV cameras as well as carry out aerial surveillance of the rallies.

Snipers were deployed on the roofs of the buildings situated along the route of the procession. Scouts organisations, rescue services and the city administration also made necessary arrangements to facilitate the rally’s participants.

The Sindh Home Department has ordered a three-day ban until Ashura on motorbike pillion riding in Karachi. Emergency has been declared at all public hospitals across the province, with instructions to doctors and other staff to be available as well as to ensure the availability of medicines.

Three protective circles were formed around the procession by scouts, police and Rangers, while sharpshooters were deployed on more than 150 building roofs along the route. Staying ahead of the procession, bomb disposal teams kept clearing the area.

All the link roads were sealed, commercial areas closed and movements other than the rally banned. The procession route was sealed, as shops and markets located on both sides of MA Jinnah Road were closed as part of the security plan issued by the Karachi police.

Following the blocking of MA Jinnah Road and its surrounding roads due to the Muharram processions, the traffic police have designated alternative routes for commuters. Top police officials visited the notified route and were briefed on the security arrangements by the senior officers.

Senior police and Rangers officials visited the Command & Control Centre at the Central Police Office and monitored the processions that issued from different parts of the city as well as the security arrangements through the CCTV cameras installed along the route.

They directed the law enforcers concerned to ensure the security of the mourners and the processions, stressing the need for strong coordination between police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies. The Karachi traffic police have already issued a traffic diversion plan for the 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram processions.

As soon as the procession started moving out of the Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side was diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), the Pakistan Coast Guards headquarters, Anklesaria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All traffic coming from the Nazimabad side was diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and the Karachi zoo. All traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side was diverted towards Martin Road. Vehicles were permitted to proceed towards the central jail, Jamshed Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal to reach their destinations.

No vehicle was permitted to proceed towards the rally’s route from Gurumandir. Similarly, no vehicle from Shahrah-e-Quaideen was allowed to proceed towards Numaish, except those displaying stickers on their windscreens issued to them for participating in the procession. Other vehicles were diverted from the Society Signal.

No vehicle was allowed to use the MA Jinnah Road and Preedy junction until the main procession had crossed the intersection. Traffic coming from the Karachi zoo and Aga Khan III Road was allowed to move until the Anklesaria Hospital.