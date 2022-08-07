FOOTBALL FOR PEACE, CLIMATE ADVOCACY: Youth climate activists beat women journalists in friendly match

Islamabad : To promote peace and raise awareness around climate crisis, Women Journalists Association of Pakistan, Youth Climate Activists of Pakistan and Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation organised a friendly football match at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Friday.

The Youth Climate Activists Pakistan beat Women Journalists 3-0 and won the trophy. At the onset of the match young climate activists proved to be a bold challenge for their rival Women Journalists, which they maintained throughout the match. Climate activists took the lead at the onset of the match when Ayla Adil scored her first goal.

Playing audaciously she later scored two more goals to give her team a decisive victory. Women journalists also gave tough time to their rivals as Fauzia Kalsoom Rana, Sana Arshad and Sabeen made aggressive attempts to score goals.

The women journalists’ team was led by Rozina Ali and included Sana Arshad, Rukhsana Musarat, Fauzia Kalsoom Rana, Kiran Khan, Sabeen and Zakhia.

Climate activist's team was led by Aleena Adil and included Ameera Adil, Ayla Adil, Hania Imran, Rukhsana and Shazia. The winning and runner up team were presented with trophies and souvenirs by Myra Imran, the Vice President of the National Press Club, Islamabad. On the occasion, all the participants also planted saplings at the Sports Complex, Islamabad to make the event more purposeful.

The event was managed and organized by Fauzia Kalsoom Rana, the Peace Leader and Convener of Women Journalists Association of Pakistan (WJAP) and Myra Imran.