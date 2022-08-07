UO, GU sign MoU for academic collaboration

LAHORE : The University of Okara (UO) and Ghazi University (GU), Dera Ghazi Khan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration in all disciplines and joint ventures in various fields of research on Saturday.

The pact was signed between the University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Wajid and the Ghazi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Tufail at the latter's office. Under this agreement, the University of Okara's Department of Zoology, in collaboration with its counterpart, will be conducting an expedition on the fossils in the Sulaiman Mountains range. The University of Okara administration will also establish a museum showcasing the samples collected from this research.

Commenting on other key objectives of the MoU, Prof Wajid told, "The two universities will work together to promote research in key areas in a bid to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Our students will also conduct research on the water reservoirs and indicator animal species of the dessert." This is third MoU in a row by the newly appointed Vice Chancellor.

Earlier, Prof Wajid made pacts of joint research and academic collaboration with Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahimyar Khan and National Skills University of Islamabad.