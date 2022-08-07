Yasmin promises more facilities under Sehat Sahulat Card

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called a high-level meeting of the department on Saturday as soon as she took over the health portfolio.

The meeting was held in the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries M Usman, Fatima Sheikh, Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Azeemuddin, Additional Secretaries Dr Sohail, Rashid Irshad, Sajad Hussain, Ahmar, Head of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, Sheikh Ijaz and other officers participated in the meeting.

All the officers including Health Secretary Ali Jan also congratulated Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on taking over the portfolio of health.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the new recruitment of doctors, sehat sahulat card and developmental projects, corona and dengue situation in detail during the meeting. During the meeting, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid about various departments.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said on this occasion that under the leadership of Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the service of the people of Punjab has started again. Providing better health facilities to the patients coming to the government hospitals of Punjab is one of our top priorities.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan has been instructed to immediately send a requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the recruitment of vacant posts in the Health Department. The people of Punjab will be provided with more facilities in empanelled Hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Cards. For the convenience of the people of Punjab, more and more government and private hospitals will be empanelled.

Credit for providing Sehat Sahulat Card to all families of Punjab is a great example of Imran Khan's enlightenment. The quality of medical facilities provided to patients will be reviewed by visiting different government hospitals of Punjab. The appointment of MS and principals in the government hospitals of Punjab will be based on the recommendations of the selection committee.

She also said that the construction of all new government hospitals in Punjab will be completed on a priority basis. After the construction of 23 new government hospitals in Punjab, international level medical facilities will be provided to the patients. We will try our best to improve the conditions of government hospitals of Punjab.

The lack of anesthetics in all district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals of Punjab will be met on a priority basis. Anesthetics will be given priority in far flung DHQ and THQ hospitals of Punjab.