SBC voices concern over issuance of fake ID cards to foreigners

The Sindh Bar Council on Saturday expressed its serious concern over the illegal and unlawful issuance of national identity cards to foreigners by the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra).
SBC Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani and chairman executive committee Inayatullah Moryo said the council adopted a resolution expressing the view that the issuance of fake NICs was a heinous crime, which was deliberately committed by Nadra officials.
They said the SBC condemned such illegal acts and demanded of the federal government, particularly the interior ministry, and the Sindh government to take notice of the matter, as it was related to national and internal security. They asked the authorities to immediately stop the process and withdraw the fake ID cards already issued to the foreign nationals.
The bar also demanded strict action against Nadra officials involved in the issuance of fake identity cards to foreigners as well as people acquainted with them.
