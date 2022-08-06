AJK PM asks ministers to hold open courts to solve public grievances

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan directed the cabinet ministers to hold an open court in their respective constituencies after every 15 days to solve public grievances at their doorsteps. Addressing a cabinet meeting, attended by the members, Chief Secretary and other officials Friday, he said that it was the sole responsibility of the elected representatives to provide relief to common people at their doorsteps in line with the vision of party chairman Imran Khan. “No step will be taken against the constitution and law, we have to lay a solid foundation for a better future for the next generations”, the PM said.

“To stop deforestation in the region, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, “People who depend on forest wood should be provided with alternative sources of fuel such as cylinders and clay stoves, to preserve forests”. He directed the relevant authorities to devise a strategy for the protection of forests and the natural environment.

During the meeting, special prayers were offered for the Quetta helicopter crash martyrs who laid down their lives for humanity in Balochistan. To ensure across-the-board accountability, the PM said the accountability law will be further improved. Terming the PTI’s victory in the Punjab by-election as a great success, Sardar Ilyas said that by-elections proved that people stand with Imran Khan.

He also instructed the Azad Kashmir Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (AKMIDC) employees to finalize recommendations about the amendment in the Accountability Act and present the performance of the Accountability Bureau in the next meeting. Regarding the pension of government employees, the AKMIDC was directed to resolve the matter in line with the prescribed law.

The Prime Minister said the stone crushing process was affecting the natural environment of Azad Kashmir for which a mechanism was required. Regarding the extraction and sale of precious stones, the PM stressed the need to devise a mechanism to increase the income of the state.

He said that the upgradation of educational institutions in remote areas was necessary for children to provide education at their doorsteps. The cabinet meeting also took a number of decisions including:

(A) Approval of immediate payment of pension to AKMIDC employees (B) Subsistence allowance for those disabled by Indian firing on the LoC (C) Board of Investment Act to promote investment in Azad Kashmir (D) Upgradation of 300 educational institutions, Expenses for the establishment of Teacher Learning Academy and Elementary and Secondary Boards (E ) Power Crushers Act to regulate crushing plants affecting the natural environment (F) Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act to prevent human trafficking (G) Registration Act 2022.

Moreover, the cabinet meeting strongly condemned the unconstitutional, illegal and immoral actions of India on the 5th of August 2019, and paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

The cabinet also expressed solidarity with the flood victims and regretted the losses caused during the recent rains across the country. Special instructions were issued to all the Deputy Commissioners asking them to prepare an estimate for immediate payment of compensation to flood victims.

Later, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan gave a briefing to the media. Civil Defense Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Special Assistant on Information Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayar, Information Secretary Ms Midhat Shehzad and Touseef Abbasi was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that a committee headed by a senior member board of revenue has been formed to cancel fake domiciles. He said there can be no compromise whatsoever on the identity and dignity of Azad Kashmir. “Government will not do anything that is against the interest of the state and the people”, he said, adding that no one should either expect any such act from us.