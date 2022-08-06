ITP organise internship programme

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organised internship programme under the directives of IGP, in which 14th batch of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST comprised of 15 students has been participated.

The SP (Traffic) said during the internship programme, the students will introduced to the different departments and functions and the work related to capital police including technical overview, radio production, on-air training and broadcasting, road safety workshops and seminars, licensing overview, on-field operations, awareness and training related to education will be provided.

On the occasion SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad Capital Police always considered students as the foremost group and ITP firmly believes that students play an important role in the development of any country.

He said that purpose of this internships programme was aimed at promoting community policing.