60 teachers complete PDNET programme

LAHORE:US Consul General Lahore William K Makaneole congratulated 60 English language teachers from across Punjab for successfully completing the US Mission-sponsored five-day residential Professional Development for Novice English Teachers (PDNET) programme conducted in partnership with a Pakistan-based NGO Vision Building Future (VBF).

Mr Makaneole distributed certificates among the participants and thanked VBF officials Shuja Abbasi, Sabeen Farooq, and PDNET trainers Dr Nikki Ashcraft, Zaheer Hussain, and Tayyaba Ehsan for their efforts and support in successfully conducting the program.

While addressing the participants, Consul General Makaneole appreciated their hard work and dedication in teaching profession. “Pakistani students are very fortunate to have teachers like you. I am confident that you have learned new teaching techniques and hope that you will incorporate these in your local teaching methods.”