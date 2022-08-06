Entrance tests mandatory for undergraduate programmes

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has made several entrance tests compulsory for its all undergraduate programmes in all disciplines.

Higher Education Commission's Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) has been made mandatory for admissions to almost all undergraduate programmes, with exception of HEC’s LAT for LLB programme and E-CAT conducted by University of Engineering and Technology (UET) for engineering programmes.

Similarly, PU College of Art and Design will conduct its own entrance test. The deadline for registration in the USAT being organised by the Higher Education Commission is August 12, 2022. According to the PU spokesperson, students who wish to take admissions in the undergraduate programmes must attempt relevant entrance test. He said the test was also mandatory for candidates applying on the reserved seats except foreign students. He said the candidates can get help from the PU’s official website and social media accounts in this regard.