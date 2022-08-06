Mayor, DC inspect command post for Muharram security

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan inspected arrangements at the Supreme Command Post in Kohati locality on Friday.
Those present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ihtsham-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Obaid Doggar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tahreem Shah and other officials. Shafiullah Khan and Haji Zubair Ali received a briefing on the security arrangements made for Muharramul Haram. Later, they went to the routes of the Muharram processions and witnessed the preparations and security measures made for the processions.
They expressed satisfaction with the security measures and gave instructions for more measures to be taken to prevent any unpleasant incidents.
They also called for the provision of all required amenities at the Supreme Command Post.
The district administration, military, police, Rescue 1122, and other agencies’ employees are on duty around-the-clock at the Supreme Command Post, where CCTV cameras are used to monitor Muharram processions in all of the city’s neighbourhoods.
