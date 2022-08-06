Man attempts suicide by slitting throat at DHA mosque

A man allegedly slit his throat during the Friday prayer at a mosque in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase VI.

Gizri police said that as soon as the prayer leader ended the prayer, 55-year-old Babar, son of Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Defence and a cloth trader, pulled out a blade from his pocket and slit his throat. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors termed his condition critical. The police said man attempted to commit suicide as he had been in depression.

Suicides

Sukkan police said the body of a man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a residential apartment in Bhens Colony. Rescuers transported the body of 19-year-old Abdul Latif, son of Ashiq Ali, to the JPMC.

Separately, an elderly man was found dead at his house in Surjani Town. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 65-year-old Nasir Mumtaz. Police said the deceased person was alone in the house when he ended his life.