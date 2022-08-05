Fehmida lashes out at PPP for politicising flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD: Blaming Pakistan People’s Party for spearheading election campaign under the garb of relief activities, former speaker National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza has asked the Sindh government to refrain from politicising the relief mission for the floods victims.

She said the local government elections are about to be held and the Sindh government is doing politics in the name of relief activities for the flood victims. “The flood has caused a huge destruction in my constituency – Badin, but the administration is doing politics as PPP flags are placed on the pumping machines,” said Mirza while talking to the correspondents of Jang Group.

Dr Mirza said that those who talked about supremacy of the Constitution and the parliament were not ready to tolerate real opposition, adding, “They want to bring a civilian dictatorship in the country.”

She said the Badin city submerged, locals are striving for food and fulfilling their basic needs through donations, adding that the government failed to do anything to provide relief to the masses.