PML-Q CEC reposes trust in leadership of Shujaat

Former Prime Minister and President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain addressing press conference at his residence in Islamabad on August 01, 2022. -Online

ISLAMABAD: The Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) has reposed confidence in the leadership of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and decided to send a show-cause notice to Senator Kamil Ali Agha and others for holding an ‘illegal meeting’ of the PMLQ Punjab chapter in Lahore.



The CEC meeting was held with PMLQ President Ch Shujaat in the chair and was attended by PMLQ Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema and senior party leaders, including presidents of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. The party’s provincial presidents disassociated themselves from the Lahore meeting and condemned the illegal dismissal of Ch Shujat Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema. The meeting passed a resolution unanimously to express confidence in the leadership of Shujaat.

It was decided in the meeting that a legal team would be consulted to challenge the illegal move of the PMLQ Punjab chapter as it was not authorised to convene a meeting on August 10. It was decided in the meeting to suspend the party membership of those participating in the Lahore meeting.

Meanwhile, Ch Shujaat, as PMLQ president, filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop intra-party elections on August 10, saying that polls were going to be held without the permission of the party president and secretary general. Shujaat requested the commission to hear his petition on an emergency basis.