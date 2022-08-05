PMLN leader, eight others granted bail

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Nazir Chauhan, an accused of assaulting police officials and also opening fire on the law enforcement.

The anti-terrorism court has also granted bail to eight other accused nominated in this case, including Saad Nazir, Abid Ali, Rafaqat, Qasim and others. The police had registered a second case against Chauhan after his arrest.

The police had registered the case under Sections 324 (murder attempt), 353 (assault or act to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 186 (interfering in the state function), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (armed rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 was also included in the FIR, which was registered at the Chuhng police station.