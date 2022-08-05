Discussion on ‘Seventy-five years of Urdu criticism’

Islamabad : A panel discussion on the ‘Seventy five years of Urdu criticism’ will be held today (Friday) at 4 p.m. at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.
Dr. Iqbal Afaqi will preside over the discussion. Dr. Nasir Abbas will be the chief guest. Mohammad Hafeez Khan will be the guest of honour. PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk will present the key-note address. Dr. Salahuddin Darwish, Dr. Farrukh Nadeem, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Ravish Nadeem, Dr. Humira Ashfaq, Dr. Khawar Nawaz, Dr. Khurram Aleem and Dr. Aamir Sohail will express their views. Qasim Yaqoob will be the moderator.
