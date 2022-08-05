Protest against India staged in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Members of Hurmat-e- Rasul Movement staged a protest against Indian government officials for their remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, says a press release.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif also participated in the protest rally. He said Indian government is responsible for killings of innocent Muslims in India. He said that India is not a secular state but a terrorist state. He said that minorities are not safe in India and they are not allowed to fulfill their religious obligations freely. He asked the Muslim countries to boycott the India products.

Mufti Bashir, Secretary General Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool said that today’s protest is a token and next Friday there will be protests all over the country against India.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif paid rich tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country.