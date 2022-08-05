Tehsil council chairman joins PTI

MANSEHRA: Dilbar Khan, who was elected as chairman of Darband tehsil as an independent aspirant, has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf after his meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
“I have joined the PTI and would serve the people from its platform as the CM announced the development schemes during his visit here,” Khan told reporters in Darband here on Thursday.
Flanked by the former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed and his son and tehsil chairman Oghi Nawabzada Hassam, he met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and joined the PTI.
Khan said the chief minister has announced the up-gradation of the local rural health centre in Darband to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
While the PTI could secure only one Oghi tehsil and Dilbar Khan was elected as an independent aspirant from Darband tehsil in the second phase of the Local Governments elections held in 18 districts in the province.
