Friday August 05, 2022
Iran arrests 10 IS 'terrorists' plotting attacks

By AFP
August 05, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday it had arrested 10 Islamic State group suspects who were planning attacks targeting religious commemorations, days ahead of the major mourning ritual of Ashura. The ministry said that "10 Daesh terrorists", using another name for the Islamic State group, had been arrested, adding that they had been "sent to carry out several terror operations among the mourners."

