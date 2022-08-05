Disaster season

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan were hit by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake on August 3. This is the third earthquake to impact Balochistan in recent days. As the recent rains and consequent flooding have shown, the infrastructure of the rural areas of Pakistan is quite vulnerable to natural disasters.

Considering that Balochistan is Pakistan’s least urbanized province, it is quite likely that any more earthquakes will lead to loss of lives and property, compounding the death and destruction created by the floods. The government must be ready to step up its relief efforts.

Sattar Samad

Turbat