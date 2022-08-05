Disaster season

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan were hit by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake on August 3. This is the third earthquake to impact Balochistan in recent days. As the recent rains and consequent flooding have shown, the infrastructure of the rural areas of Pakistan is quite vulnerable to natural disasters.
Considering that Balochistan is Pakistan’s least urbanized province, it is quite likely that any more earthquakes will lead to loss of lives and property, compounding the death and destruction created by the floods. The government must be ready to step up its relief efforts.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of anarchy. In just a few short years, we have witnessed...
The recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan has given the people of the province...
This refers to the news report ‘Wakeup call’ . The author’s statement that the Lahore-Islamabad motorway...
While the rise in inflation has been affecting everyone, students face a great struggle to receive quality education....
Pakistan ranks 145 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. Despite women...
This refers to the article ‘Adaptation over mitigation’ by Hamza Haroon. The article highlights the significance...
Comments